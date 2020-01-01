Odhiambo: Veteran midfielder retires, ends eight-year spell with Wazito FC

The former player will now join his former captain Dennis Gicheru in the management box

Wazito FC veteran midfielder Eric Odhiambo has announced his retirement from professional football.

The player has been part of the Nairobi-based side all the way from the lower tiers to the Kenyan Premier League ( ). However, he has now opted to join David Oswe, who also announced he has hung up his boots a couple of days ago.

"We can confirm that our-longest serving player Eric ‘Ero’ Odhiambo has retired from professional football and will now join the club’s management team," the club confirmed.

"Ero has been with Wazito FC since December 2012 and played a key role in the team’s rise from the Provincial League to the Kenyan Premier League."

The player has appreciated his time with the club stating he is now focused on his new management role.

"All these years donning the Wazito Football Club colours have been undoubtedly the happiest of my life," Odhiambo said after making his decision known to the public.

"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club and for this sport which has given me a lot to date

"People have always asked me why I stuck with Wazito FC all that long. The atmosphere within the club has over the years been that of a family and brotherhood.

"That’s why I did turn down several offers for my signature from interested clubs to stay and help the team.

"I’ve been very fortunate to play alongside some incredible players and for coaches who have all helped me to improve and develop. I’m proud of what I’ve given back – the sacrifices, the dedication, and loyalty over the years.

"But more than anything I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to play in front of these fans for so long.

"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and transition into a management role within the club."

Wazito CEO, Dennis Gicheru, who is also an ex-player, appreciated the former teammate, praising him for his loyalty to the club.

"He has been a great servant of the club," the former defender revealed.

"Ero is one of the most disciplined and loyal players that I played and worked with. Many clubs were interested in him over the years but he chose to stick with Wazito, he has always been very committed.

"I want to thank him for the many years of service to the club and wish him well as he partakes some new roles behind the scene."