Odhiambo speaks of Sofapaka turnaround plans ahead of Wazito FC tie

Batoto ba Mungu – who have made a number of technical changes - are yet to find their footing since the season began

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has revealed how he wants to help the club pick up positive results in the remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League games.

Batoto ba Mungu had a rather poor run in the previous games before the Premier League was suspended in March due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

“It has been one of the most difficult and challenging rounds,” Odhiambo told the club’s website.

“We had targets unfortunately we had a tough round full of mixed results. We currently sit 12th on the log and with a club of our stature it is a position we shouldn’t be at, we ought to be among the clubs topping the league.

“With two games at hand to play, we want to begin positively and turn our season around for a solid second round.”

The 2009 champions will face Wazito at Wundanyi Stadium on Sunday in their first match after the top-tier resumed and the former Bandari head coach said the game will give them an opportunity to start a good run.

“We take on them on Sunday, it is an opportunity to get our season back on track. We haven’t had a good first round but we want to begin the second leg on a strong footing,” he added.

“Wazito have been on some good form until league suspension, we, therefore, are going to face a good side and we must give our best.”

Odhiambo also talked about the players’ fitness and revealed those who are injured and ruled out of the Wazito game.

“We have had a fair preparation ahead of the tie despite the short period,” he continued.

“To be honest, the fitness levels of the players are a concern, it’s been two months with no group training thus definitely playing a part in the player’s fitness levels nonetheless, we are ready to begin.

“We have two concerns; Alex Imbusia and Bernard Muiruri will miss Sunday’s tie due to foot and groin injuries respectively. Despite the two setbacks, the rest of the squad is in good shape for the match.”

On their part, Wazito will miss Dennis Ng’ang’a for the match that will kick-off at 15:00 EAT.