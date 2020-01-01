Odhiambo reminisces on 'glorious highs, crushing lows' at Wazito FC

The midfielder became the second player in a span of two days to hang his boots after his teammate David Oswe did so

Former Wazito FC midfielder Eric Odhiambo has reminisced on the high and low moments at the club he served for nine seasons.

Odhiambo hung his boots just a day after another Wazito’s long-serving star David Oswe did and he has recounted his time at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to represent this football club for nine seasons,” Ero, as Odhiambo is widely referred to as, told the club’s website.

“I never thought I’d get close to achieving that so to be able to look back on the first-team career of hundreds of appearances spanning nine seasons make me proud.”

Odhiambo played a major part during Wazito’s maiden promotion to the KPL three years ago although they did not manage to stay at the top in the end. The Nairobi club dropped, fought and won the National Super League (NSL) 2019 title and this made their way back into the top-tier possible.

The star was part of the journey.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing for the badge. It’s been an amazing journey from the county league to the KPL,” he added.

“There have been some glorious highs and some crushing lows, but loyal fans have been steadfast throughout. Of course, the pinnacle of my career arrived in 2017 when we first gained promotion against all odds to the Premier League in 2017 and then once again in 2019.

“Other achievements include representing the club in the top-tier which is always the dream of any young footballer in the grassroots and earning my communication degree from the University of Nairobi while still playing.

“The lowest point was when we got relegated at the end of the 2017 KPL season. Furthermore, I suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the last game of the season.

“We deservedly earned promotion back to the top-tier after Ricardo Badoer acquired the ownership of the team.

“In regards to my injury, the club catered for my surgery and rehabilitation for a full year until the medical staff gave me the green light to play again.”

Although Oswe was immediately appointed as the assistant team manager after retiring, Odhiambo hinted he is also destined for a position at the club.

“Now, a new chapter beckons behind the scenes.”

As the two long-serving players retire, Wazito are understood to have finished their transfer business ahead of the 20202/21 season.