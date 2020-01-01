Odhiambo: Kenya need to use specialist coaches for strikers

The retired midfielder explains why there is a dire need to develop home-grown forwards by investing in the department

Former Wazito FC midfielder Eric Odhiambo has explained why is struggling in getting good strikers.

Odhiambo has attempted to explain why home-grown strikers fail to live up to expectations.

“Goals often decide games - it’s why prolific strikers cost a fortune in the world of football,” Odhiambo said as he was quoted by the Wazito website.

“But what baffles me is how goalkeepers are afforded specific training and strikers are left to their own devices and still expected to score during the weekend.

“Thus, in my view, the lack of specialised striker training is the root cause for the dip in quality as far as home-grown strikers are concerned. If you cannot buy a proven quality striker who will hit the ground running, then you have to improve the strikers currently at your disposal.”

The star – who played a critical role in Wazito’s 2017 promotion bid - elaborated why there is a need to invest heavily in the striking department by getting good coaches for the forwards.

“This requires intense prescriptive coaching. This is where the work is,” he added.

“A striker cannot coach himself. Yes, he can come in early and shoot at least 50 balls. He can learn from watching other world-class strikers but still, he needs hands-on coaching.

“He needs to be coached on the right movements, positioning, how to strike the ball, how to head a crossed ball, where to place the ball. Both coaches and the attackers have to put in extra time. There are no shortcuts.”

Odhiambo also revealed what are the biggest issues that make some strikers not perform for their clubs.

“With strikers carrying the massive weight of expectation to hit the net regularly, confidence becomes the gateway to success. Goal droughts often invite ridicule from fans and this may lead to self-doubt,” he concluded.

“To combat the issue of low confidence, the solution lies in specialised striker training and daily repetition of the attacking skills. A striker must believe that they can make the shot count when they hit the target.

“This self-belief stems from incalculable hours of shooting and scoring drills in specific striker training which consequently builds more confidence on matchday. Team training is not enough to build the confidence that an attacker needs.”

Kenyan clubs have arguably been depending on foreign strikers who have performed quite well. Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge did well during their times at whereas Umaru Kasumba scored 17 goals in the 2018/19 season for before he left for Zesco United.