Odhiambo: Kenya defender leaves Zesco United after six years

The burly player has finally left the Timu ya Ziko after joining them six years ago from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia

international David Owino Odhiambo has parted ways with Zambian giants Zesco United after six years of service.

According to the club’s official website, Odhiambo will leave the Timu ya Ziko on December 31, 2020, after the expiry of his contract.

“Kenya international defender David Owino Odhiambo has left Zesco United after six successful years at the club,” the club revealed on their website. “Odhiambo’s contract with Zesco United expired today [Thursday].

More teams

“Famously known as ‘Calabar’ among the Zesco United faithful, Odhiambo established himself among the best foreign acquisitions the club has made in recent years.

“Signed from Kenyan Premier League side, , Odhiambo went on to win five league titles, three Absa Cup championships, and two Charity Shield honours.”

The statement continued: “Odhiambo will be remembered for his great defensive abilities and his intellect on and off the ball made him one of the most dependable defenders at the club.”

Zesco United Chief Executive Officer, Richard Mulenga has heaped praise on Odhiambo for his professionalism and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of the Zesco United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution to the growth and success of this football club.”

Odhiambo was among four Kenyan players who were turning out for Zesco United the other being strikers John Mark Makwatta, Jesse Were, and goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

The move to release Odhiambo comes just two days after the club moved to employ a foreign quota rule that will see a drastic reduction of foreign players at the Zambian Super League giants.

Mulenga confirmed in an interview that the club will now have five slots given to foreign players at the end of 2021.

“I wish to inform our strategic stakeholders, especially Zesco United fans that we are mandated by the Zesco United Football Club board to reduce the number of foreign players to five by the end of 2021,” Mulenga said.

Article continues below

“This process has already started as part of preparations for us to reach this target."

Burundian international Enock Sabumukama was the first to leave the club.

Apart from the remaining three Kenyan players, Dieudone Ntibahezwa of Burundi, DR Congo’s Marcel Kalonda, and Thabani Kamusoko of Zimbabwe - are the other foreigners at Timu ya Ziko.