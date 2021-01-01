Odhiambo: Gor Mahia punished Sofapaka because of ‘our costly mistakes’

The Batoto ba Mungu tactician blames their own mistakes for the defeat they suffered against K’Ogalo at home on Thursday

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo has blamed the team’s 2-1 defeat to Gor Mahia in the FKF Premier League on costly mistakes by his players.

K’Ogalo picked up their second straight win since the resumption of the league when goals from Tito Okello and Alpha Onyango inspired them past Batoto ba Mungu, who scored their goal through Titus Achesa at Wundayi Stadium on Thursday.

Odhiambo has attributed the team’s defeat to costly mistakes by his players which he feels made the difference in the home fixture.

“We had a decent game yesterday, we were a bit off in the first half but we recollected ourselves and our second half was a superb one. We pressed them and gave them problems upfront and our efforts didn’t take long before we got the equalising goal,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“We were on a high momentum in the closing stages of the encounter, we were on a serious hunt for the winning goal but we failed to take caution at the back. We got punished by a mistake we could have avoided, I feel we lost by our own doing .”

On the next fixture; Odhiambo said: “Gor Mahia tie is now behind us we are shifting focus to our next match against Nairobi City Stars. We want to have a decent second leg of the season.

In an earlier interview, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto dedicated the team’s win to their fans for always standing with the team.

“It was a difficult game [against Sofapaka] but the players showed commitment and a lot of cohesion,” Vaz Pinto said after the game.

“It’s our third consecutive victory and I would like to dedicate this victory to our supporters who always support us and continue to believe in us.”

On the overall outcome of the game, Pinto said: “ln second half, the opponents came back with new ideas and they created more problems for us. We tried to put things under control but we conceded one goal and we needed to get another goal to win the game.”

On his part, captain Harun Shakava said: “It was a tough game though we really wanted the three points…everyone fought hard and we achieved what we wanted.

“We will take one game at a time.”

Batoto ba Mungu will take on Nairobi City Stars on Monday while Gor Mahia will come up against Tusker on Sunday.