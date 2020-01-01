Odhiambo: Gor Mahia assistant coach denies rift with veteran custodian Oluoch

The tactician states he is focused on helping the team prepare for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League campaign

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo has stated there is no conflict of interest in the team which might create division.

Goal reported the former tactician fronted Gad Mathews to be signed as opposed to veteran custodian Boniface Oluoch who wants a youth goalkeeper he has been working with to be promoted.

The Green Army have already signed Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars and Samuel Njau from and their efforts to bring another goalkeeper onboard has threatened the unity of the club.

"I am not in the goalkeeping department and on most occasions, I am not even involved when it comes to matters of who should be signed," Odhiambo told Goal on Sunday.

"The reported division between me and Oluoch does not exist; it is a fabricated thing by someone who may have a hidden agenda. As a matter of fact, Oluoch is a very good friend of mine and he is the one who called me about the reported division.

"As Gor Mahia, we are united and ready to rebuild for the new season, but once negative energy is focused on us, it will end up causing confusion which will influence the team in a bad way."

K’Ogalo lost David Mapigano to Azam FC after just a season and the goalkeeping department was left even shallower following the departure of Fredrick Odhiambo to Wazito FC.

The said strife comes a day after Gor Mahia confirmed a reshuffle in the youth team where their legend Jerim Onyango was moved from being a team manager to a goalkeeper’s coach overseeing both the senior and the junior team.

"In his [Onyango’s] place, Collins Kalee who was previously attached to the junior team’s technical bench will now steer the wheels as youth team manager, Kennedy Ochola takes up the kit manager position with Celestinus Otieno as his assistant," Samuel Ocholla, who is the club's Secretary-General said in an earlier statement.

"The changes have been necessitated by the need to have a seamless team working together.

"There will be combined training sessions where the juniors can learn from the senior team and the coaching staff too can work and learn from each other for the betterment of the club."