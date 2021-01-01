‘It was ecstatic’ – Young Odhiambo delighted to make Gor Mahia debut, eyes more

The 19-year-old speaks on his first day at work for K’Ogalo as they beat Simba wa Nairobi by a solitary goal on Sunday

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo has stated he did not feel pressure when he featured for the team for the first time this season, against Nairobi City Stars in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The 19-year-old youngster, who was part of the Kenya U20 team, has explained he did not feel any pressure while making his debut against City Stars in a match K’Ogalo won 1-0 on their return to football.

Odhiambo, who joined Gor Mahia from Bongonaya FC last year, was handed a starting role by coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto and he partnered with experienced Harun Shakava in the heart of defence, as the team needed a 31st-minute goal from Burkina Faso forward Karim Nikiema to beat the Simba wa Nairobi.

“It was ecstatic…the joy that comes with that is all any footballer would wish for. I just wanted to play and having played the full match with a clean sheet to it was great – so it was a good one for me,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“I didn’t feel any sort of pressure…I had been waiting for such a moment and when you are partnering with a player like Harun [Shakava], who is loaded with experience, you know you will be well guided.”

Odhiambo is now eyeing a chance to play in the Caf Champions League by stating: “The system of play is different…different energy and no room for mistakes in the top league, playing at the top tier had always been a moment I looked forward to and hoping to go on to play in Caf matches.

“I can promise you to expect more if given more chance, more clean sheets top the list of targets and helping Gor Mahia to achieve more. Getting to represent the U23 and national team when the opportunity arises will also be among my aims.”

Gor Mahia’s assistant coach Sammy Omollo admitted he was delighted to see the young player fit in well into the club’s backline, insisting he made it look stable against City Stars.

“The boy has arrived in style, I told him not to look back. He made the defence look stable [against City Stars] resulting in a clean sheet. He is on the right team that will propel him to great heights. He simply has a bright future ahead of him,” Omollo told the same portal.

Odhiambo will be keen to keep his place when Gor Mahia take on Sofapaka in another league match on Thursday.