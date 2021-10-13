Odhiambo defends Harambee Stars' talent after Mwendwa's lack of quality claim

After football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa claimed Kenya lack talent, former Gor Mahia defender David Odhiambo has affirmed there are talented players for the Harambee Stars.

Odhiambo, who was part of the players summoned for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali, however, said Kenya's stars must first ensure they have a positive attitude in order to realise their full potential.

Talent and Quality

"Being an experienced player with the national side, I have to show the younger players what it takes to carry the national badge. It is not a matter of just carrying it," Odhiambo told FKF TV.

"I have not played alongside the majority of the players in the current squad as this was the first game we were engaged in together. But from what I have gathered from the training, we have talent and we have quality players.

"It is now upon one's character to determine their fate. You can be a quality player and you can have a football passion in you, but if the attitude is not positive, then there is a problem.

"I am saying so based on the number of times I have played at this level and most of the time, a lot depends on the attitude."

On Tuesday, Mwendwa said that Kenya needs to bring talent to the table in order to be a competitive side.

Meanwhile, the former Zesco United star also defended head coach Engin Firat, who oversaw two of Kenya's qualifiers against Mali, which they lost 5-0 in Morocco and 1-0 in Nairobi.

"With the little time we have had with him, I can say he is a good coach generally. He is a fellow who is understanding and knows what he wants," the Napsa Stars midfielder said.

"He has a plan, he has laid it out and I think it is now upon us to execute it. I now have an idea of what he wants, his playstyle and I think it is now upon us to give our best."

Despite the losses to the West Africans, 'Calabar' as Odhiambo is known, called on the fans to stick with the national team.

"Harambee Stars is a national team and we have to support it. It is not mine, it is not yours alone, it belongs to all of us," the Zambian Super League title winner concluded.