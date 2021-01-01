Odhiambo confident Sofapaka will post positive results consistently

Batoto ba Mungu have been inconsistent in the Kenyan top-tier but the coach believes it will change soon

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo believes it is just a matter of time before his team start getting positive results consistently.

The 2009 league champions have not been consistent in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and are yet to register back-to-back wins this season.

However, after doing business in the recent transfer window, the tactician is hopeful things will change soon.

[On Saturday], we had all our deadline day signings feature in the game," Odhiambo said after guiding his team to a draw against Bidco United at Wundanyi Stadium.

"I am happy we have players in every position and it is only a matter of time for the team to gel. Once we achieve that then we shall be good to go."

The former Bandari FC head coach did not hide his disappointment after dropping two points against the debutants.

"Bidco had a good first half, they were on top but we defended well," Odhiambo continued.

"The second half was ours to get the maximum points but sadly we picked a point.

"Honestly yes we feel disappointed especially when playing at home. We came for the three points in the game but then a point out of it. We welcome the point and shift our focus to the next fixture against Kakamega Homeboyz."

Meanwhile, Bidco head coach Anthony Akhulia was satisfied with the way his charges played but went on to fault the officials for the draw.

"We played the game well according to the plan and I take the one point," the tactician told Goal.

"But there were obvious calls that went against us; for example, Erick Gichimu was fouled by the last man when clear on goal, and we were surprised the referee yellow carded the involved player instead of sending him off.

Article continues below

"It was a big decision that might have impacted the outcome of the game and we complained about the same.

"Apart from that incident, we played well and limited Sofapaka on the ball; even their chances came late into the game.

"We are taking every game with the seriousness it deserves. No team is underrated; our aim remains one, give the best with a target of maximum points. It is always the same regardless of who we are playing."