Odhiambo believes Sofapaka were punished by Kakamega Homeboyz for being sluggish

Batoto ba Mungu suffered their sixth defeat in the ongoing campaign but the tactician believes the team will still realise their objective

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo believes his charges were punished by Kakamega Homeboyz for being sluggish.

The two teams met on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium and the hosts won by a solitary goal courtesy of Stephen Opoku. Despite battling to get at least a point, it was not the case and Batoto ba Mungu ended up falling.

The tactician has further explained why his players struggled to get a goal despite conceding early.

"We lost to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday because we did not give our best in the game," Odhiambo said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"We began sluggishly and we got punished for it though we tried to fight back in the final half of the game that wasn’t enough to salvage a point in the encounter.

"Football is a game of chances, the Homeboyz created one and they utilized it in the game. We created numerous goalscoring opportunities but we weren’t calm and decisive in our final third and this made it difficult for us to come back in the match."

It was the sixth loss for the 2009 champions in the 15 games they have played this season. The former Bandari FC coach has conceded that the latest defeat piles more pressure on the team but he will work on the solution to avoid a repeat of the same in the future.

"Definitely yes the loss in Kakamega piles more pressure on us as a team and the technical bench," Odhiambo continued.

"We had a plan and a target but with inconsistent results, we find ourselves in such a pressure situation because such a performance keeps off our targets for the season.

"It has been a concern because in our previous fixtures we have dropped points. On Sunday wasn’t any different, we got punished yet again due to concentration with six minutes of play. We work on it and hopefully, it shall be addressed going into future encounters."

The Nairobi-based charges had targeted to win the league this season. Odhiambo has explained his plans and went on to explain why it is important for his team to win the next game against the reigning champions.

"We are two games to the end of the first leg of the campaign, I believe we are still on course. We want to win our next two home fixtures and build on some proper consistency moving forward because this is the only way we are going to get our season up and running.

"We have 10 days to our next league fixture against Gor Mahia, we embark on some proper preparations for the game. This is a perfect opportunity for us, a win will boost our confidence level."