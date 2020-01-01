Odhiambo: Bandari will not enter transfer market for Mulumba replacement

The Dockers coach reveals he will not venture into the market to sign a defender after the Congolese import left

coach Ken Odhiambo has stated they will not enter the transfer market to replace defender Felly Mulumba.

The Congolese import, who captained the Dockers for three-seasons, left the club during the mid-transfer window to sign for Zimbabwean top side Platinum FC.

Odhiambo has clarified that although Mulumba was a key player for the side, the gap has already been filled and he will not be signing anyone for the position.

“When Felly Mulumba left the team, I had central defenders who have fitted well in his place. I don’t intend to reinforce that area since I have five players playing in that position,” Odhiambo is quoted by Standard Sports.

Apart from the defensive area, Odhiambo has also revealed he will not be actively involved when the transfer window opens in July.

“My focus is to improve individual performances in the current team. I want to instil self-confidence so that the players can believe in themselves and achieve their goals,” Odhiambo continued.

“I intend to promote two players from Bandari Youth and we are ready to go.”

Some of the players' Bandari have relied on in recent years include Brian Otieno, Fred Nkata, and Collins Agade at the backline while Daniel Guya, captain Shaban Kenga, Yema Mwana, Abdallah Hassan, Wycliffe Ochomo, Ugandan William Wardi and Johanna Mwita, play in the attacking roles.

Odhiambo is confident the team will remain strong and do well when the season resumes and assured fans they will strive to win a trophy.

“I urge fans to have confidence in the current team and remain calm. We have good players who are ready for the task ahead and ready to win us a major trophy.

“We have not been doing team training since March and the players will need enough time to gel well and that is where self-confidence will be needed,” Odhiambo concluded.

Despite starting the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) on a high note, Bandari faded away when the second round resumed and never recovered to challenge for the title.

Already have been crowned champions after the league was ended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic but Bandari still have a chance to go for continental football if the FKF is played to the end.