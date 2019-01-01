Odera: Why Chemelil Sugar changed the venue for Gor Mahia match

The Sugar Millers tactician has stated his players are not ready to face K'Ogalo on the artificial turf at Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera has explained why they have moved their match against to Kericho on Thursday.

The club has preferred to host the Kenyan Premier League ( ) defending champions at Kericho Green Stadium as opposed to an earlier arrangement where they were to play at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“We have a very young squad which we think are not ready to play on an artificial turf for now,” Odera told Goal.

“Playing on such a surface can also lead to injuries easily and given the fact we have another match on Monday we need not risk it.”

Odera hopes the Sugar Millers will put to an end their poor show against the Green Army as they have only managed to pick a point from a 2-2 draw in 2018 and have lost the other five matches in six meetings.

“We have prepared well and we hope for a better game. Gor Mahia have been beating us not because they have been very good but they have been punishing us for our own mistakes,” Odera continued.

The tactician revealed their target is to take an early lead during the midweek clash.

“I hope the boys will follow instructions and minimise such mistakes and if possible, we hope to score in the first 15 minutes in order to silence Gor Mahia's fans for the better part of the match.”

The match had to be postponed as K'Ogalo were in for a Caf match against USM Alger on Sunday.