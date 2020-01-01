Odera: Chemelil Sugar coach questions FKF's move to end KPL

The tactician believes there is still time to play the remaining games and the federation's decision is unfair

Sugar head coach Charles Odera insists it is unfair for the Football Federation (FKF) to act in haste and crown as champions and at the same time relegate other teams.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa announced the Kenyan Premier League ( ) will not be played again this season and K'Ogalo were crowned with the Sugar Millers going down.

However, the tactician is disappointed with the move, terming it as a misinformed decision.

"This is not the right decision by the Federation and we are not happy about it," Odera told Goal on Friday.

"Why are FKF in a hurry to announce the winner and relegate other teams? There are about 10 matches remaining, enough for us to get out of our current position.

"Furthermore, it is not that only Kenya is facing this problem, it is a global thing, FKF should not, out of nowhere, come up with this decision."

The former player has urged the federation to meet with the KPL, discuss and come to a solution.

"I believe we still have time to play the remaining matches and conclude the season," Odera added.

"However, if that is not the case, the federation can still have a meeting with the chairmen of the respective teams and come up with a viable solution."

The KPL managers have since stated the FKF have no legal mandate to end the league and crown Gor Mahia.