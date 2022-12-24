Odenigbo: Former Kano Pillars striker passes away a day after ex-Enyimba FC’s Udechukwu

The Nigeria Professional Football League fraternity has been thrown into mourning after former Kano Pillars star Ebuka Odenigbo died.

Odenigbo died on Friday

Cause of death yet to be established

Odenigbo’s death comes soon after Chinedu Udechukwu passed on

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker is said to have died on Friday night, but the circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear.

Odenigbo, 21, joined Kano Pillars in 2019 and was part of the team until the end of the 2022 season.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Odenigbo’s death comes a day after Enyimba, Sunshine Stars, and Nasarawa United striker Chinedu Udechukwu died on December 23.

In a statement by Nasarawa United's media officer, Eche Amos confirmed the death of the player who left the club last season after the expiration of his contract.

"Edu, as he was fondly called, was a young man full of life and great dreams," Eche’s statement read.

"He was also a phenomenal figure as far as club football is concerned in Nigeria, having also played for the likes of two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba FC of Aba, Katsina United FC, and Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

"While we pray for the repose of his soul in heaven, we send our deepest condolences to his immediate family, his loved ones, team and playmates, the Nigeria Football Federation, as well as the football fraternity in the Country,"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odenigbo – a graduate of the University of Benue State - won the Nigeria University Games title in 2017.

Odenigbo was the 2018 Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) Most Valuable Player and had also reportedly attracted transfer interest from Enyimba FC then.

His death comes after his brother, Kelvin Odenigbo, was found dead after he drowned in a lake in Belarus in 2021.