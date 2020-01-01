'Odegaard destroying Real Madrid at the Bernabeu' - Blancos mocked as loanee leads Sociedad to Copa victory
Martin Odegaard came back to haunt Real Madrid on Thursday as he helped Real Sociedad record a stunning Copa del Rey victory over his parent club.
The Norway international, on loan at the Basque club from Madrid, scored his first goal at Santiago Bernabeu when he tucked past Alphonse Areola just 22 minutes into the quarter-final tie.
Odegaard's opener sent Sociedad on the way to a shock 4-3 win in the Spanish capital, with Swedish striker Alexander Isak adding a double and Mikel Merino getting in on the action.
Madrid fought hard to find a way back into the game and manged to put a dent in the deficit through second-half goals from Marcelo and Rodrygo before Nacho headed in a third in injury time. Earlier in the half, Vinicius Juniorr had a goal of his own disallowed.
The game grow more intense when Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was sent off with a second yellow card, but the visitors held on to book a place in the competition's final four.
While Odegaard decided not to celebrate his goal, the 21-year-old's important role in the demise of Zinedine Zidane's team generated much discussion on social media, as Madrid fans expressed their dismay and others mocked them.
WHAT IN THE HELL??? MARTIN ØDEGAARD scores AND gives an incredible assist against his owners Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Thats one of the most insane through balls ive ever seen!— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) February 6, 2020
Real Sociedad came to the Santiago Bernabeu and played the hosts out of the park. What a performance.