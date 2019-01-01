Odegaard clinging to Real Madrid dream despite heading out on another loan

The Norway international was acquired by the Blancos at the age of 16 but, four years on, is still waiting on his big break at the Santiago Bernabeu

Martin Odegaard is clinging to his dream at , with the former teenage sensation adamant that he can still make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norwegian midfielder became one of the most sought-after talents on the planet after making a senior debut for Stromsgodset and his country at the age of 15.

Real won the race for his signature, with Odegaard taken to the Spanish capital as a highly-rated 16-year-old.

Big things were expected of him, but he has just two competitive appearances for the Blancos to his name.

He is now 20 years of age and picked up much of his experience over the last four years from loan spells at Heerenveen and Vitesse.

Madrid have also agreed for him to spend the 2019-20 campaign with rivals , with Odegaard conceding that the time is still not right for him at his parent club.

He told TV2: "At the end of last season, I felt like it would be best for me not to return to Madrid.

"At Madrid, there are lots of big-name players and there is a lot of competition [for places].

"It was obvious that it was better for me to ask for a new loan, which I think the club also accepted.

"That's why we decided so soon."

Odegaard has made an impressive start to life with Sociedad, with whom he could also spend the 2020-21 campaign, recording two goals in four appearances.

He broke into double figures for Vitesse last season and believes that he can still fulfil the potential in Madrid which first attracted him to Real.

"My goal is still to play for Real Madrid," Odegaard added.

"That's why I signed for them, because I want to play there someday."

He went on to say of his development over recent years: "I feel like I've improved a lot in the last two years.

"I think I'm a better player and I'm more mature, older and a little stronger [physically].

"I feel better now than when I first came to .

"Age also helps, of course."

Odegaard agreed to an extension of his Madrid contract before linking up with Sociedad and his fresh terms tie him to the Blancos until the summer of 2023.