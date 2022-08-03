Odada: Philadelphia Union sign Kenya midfielder from Red Star Belgrade

The 21-year-old Harambee Star has found a new home in MLS after penning a two and half year deal

Philadelphia Union have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade.

The 21-year-old Kenya international has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join the Major Soccer League (MLS) outfit and the deal contains an option for a third and fourth extension.

"Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee," the club confirmed.

"The Kenyan international player will be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot."

Philadelphia Sporting Director Ernst Tanner described Odada as great potential and valuable addition to their squad.

“Richard is a holding midfielder with positional versatility and a great potential to be a valuable contributor as we continue to develop our roster,” Tanner told the same portal.

“He can play multiple midfield roles as well as center back, and he has the height, speed and physicality we were searching for. We look forward to integrating him this year and encouraging his development for the future.”

Odada joins from the Serbian SuperLiga where he only managed two appearances. In 2020, he was loaned out to RFK Graficar Beograd where he recorded three assists in 25 appearances.

On the international scene, Odada earned his first call-up for Harambee Stars' duty under coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee in September 2021, and made his debut in a World Cup qualifying fixture against Uganda at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

He scored his debut goal for Kenya in a 2-1 win against Rwanda in the same qualifier on November 15, 2021.

He has now joined former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama in MLS. Wanyama, who previously played for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, currently captains CF Montreal.

Philadelphia, who are currently topping the 14-team MLS table with 45 points from 23 matches, will next face Chicago Fire at Subaru Park on Sunday.