Ochola: Odhiambo to step in as Gor Mahia seek permanent coach

The K’Ogalo official reveals to Goal they are in the process of naming a new coach to handle the team in the league

have insisted assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of the team when they resume FKF Premier League action on January 10.

The Kenyan champions were involved in the Caf where Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo was hired on a temporary basis to handle the team.

Omollo led the team against APR of Rwanda where they managed to qualify to the next round after losing 2-1 in Kigali and winning 3-1 at home, and was also in charge when the team exited the competition after losing 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

More teams

With Omollo now returning to handle and Gor Mahia without a coach following the exit of Roberto Oliviera, club secretary-general Sam Ochola has confirmed assistant Odhiambo, who was absent when they played against CR Belouizdad, will take charge of the team as they resume their hunt for the fifth straight title against .

“We know we don’t have a full-time coach and we are working round the clock to have a new one come on board but for the time being, assistant Patrick [Odhiambo] will handle the team,” Ochola told Goal on Friday.

While Odhiambo had been linked with a move to , the coach has not reported to Gor Mahia training since the team returned from the humiliating 6-0 defeat away in . However, according to Ochola, Odhiambo is still contracted to Gor Mahia.

“Odhiambo is still our coach, he is contracted to Gor Mahia and he will be the one in charge against Sharks,” Ochola continued. “I am not aware if he has left us, I don’t know anything to do with that, all I know, he is part of us.

Article continues below

“We also have our coach in the youth team, he will come in to assist Odhiambo as we search for a new coach, I know in a weeks’ time or next few days, we will announce a new technical bench, it will not take time.”

Odhiambo had been rumoured to join Bandari as the assistant to Casa Mbungo, who was unveiled on Monday, but the former coach did not make the Dockers’ technical bench.

Gor Mahia have already played two matches since the 2020-21 season kicked off – beating 2-1 before losing 2-1 against .