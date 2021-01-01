Ochola: Gor Mahia players did not abuse match referee vs Napsa Stars

The Kenyan champions have defended their players against claims they used abusive language when speaking to officials during the away tie

Gor Mahia have promised to defend their players after Caf opened disciplinary proceedings against them following incidents during their Confederation Cup match against Napsa Stars.

The African body confirmed three days ago they have opened disciplinary action against K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna and goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch after they investigated claims that Lesotho referee Lebalang Mokete was insulted and attacked by the players.

The Kenyan champions were eliminated from the competition by the Zambian Pensioners after a 2-2 draw in the return leg staged at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka as Napsa had won the first leg played in Nairobi 1-0.

However, after the 2-2 draw, Gor Mahia's players proceeded toward the referee after he awarded the home team a penalty in the 94th minute which was converted by veteran striker Emannuel Mayuka.

Gor Mahia have confirmed they will adhere to the report from the match commissioner but maintained the two players did not abuse the referee as claimed in the report.

“Our stand as a club is simple,” Ochola said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“We will adhere to the match commissioner’s report, we are in possession of the report and we are still going through it as we continue consulting on the way forward.

“It’s not an easy matter but I think what the referee was trying to explain in his report is a bit vague.

“How could he identify the two yet he was crowded by many people? And which language did they use to abuse him as he claims?

“I know the boys didn’t abuse the referee.”

In the letter from Caf sent to Gor Mahia, the African body said: “The officials of the above-mentioned match [Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia] have indicated in their report that: “After the match Gor Mahia players No. 29 – [Oluoch Otieno Boniface] and No. 10 [Mugambi Muguna Kenneth] attacked us and used abusive language against us.

“Caf has decided to implement the provisions of the Disciplinary Code in terms of article 11 and to open an investigation allowing your affiliated players to respond to the reported incident.

“Therefore, the club is required to provide us with its comments within five days namely March 5, 2021, by the latest, after which the matter will be admitted to the Caf disciplinary board.”

Gor Mahia have until March 5 to respond to the allegations.