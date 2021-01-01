'Consider the Gor Mahia brand first' - Club legend Ochola ahead of Posta Rangers tie

The retired defender stated the players must first understand they are representing a huge football institution before anything else

Gor Mahia legend Tobias 'Jua Kali' Ochola has challenged players to know why they are playing for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Ochola, during a visit to the club at the training session at Camp Toyoyo ahead of Wednesday's game against Posta Rangers, called on the players to respect the brand that is Gor Mahia.

"The first thing you must consider while playing for Gor Mahia is the brand of Gor Mahia," Ochola told the club's website.

"Where I am working now if you do not know, is because of Gor Mahia."

Ochola is one of the notable players that served Gor Mahia when they were a force to reckon with in Africa, the Cecafa region and of course on the domestic front.

Ochola was signed alongside another legend in Anthony Ndolo by the English coach Len Julians in 1986.

His arrival came at a time the Green Army boasted of great players like George 'Solo' Otieno, Isaiah 'Janabi' Omondi, Peter 'Bassanga' Otieno, Bobby Ogolla and Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor, a distinguished K'Ogalo captain.

Ochola served the local heavyweights for a decade from1986 to 1996 while his stint at Harambee Stars lasted from 1987 to 1994.

When he retired, Ochola went back to school and pursued a masters degree in Business Administration at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, an institution he also worked for in the sports department.

Meanwhile, the Gor Mahia Augmenting Fund has urged the players to fight for victories in order to take home the winning bonuses.

"We are worried that you do not want to win and we do not know what to do with the money we have," a member of the Augmenting Fund Charles Owino told the club's portal.

"Losing is part of the game sometimes, sometimes it is by luck especially when you are seen to be performing well. But let us pull our socks and bring back confidence to our loyal fans.



"We have your money and we are not happy to keep them in the bank."

The players have been promised a total of Ksh83,000 if they defeat Stanley Okumbi's Posta Rangers on Wednesday at Kasarani.

They were given the same amount when they defeated Kakamega Homeboyz before falling to KCB, which was their fifth loss of the season.