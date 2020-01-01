Ochieng: Wazito FC captain ruled out for ‘months’ after surgery

The promoted side has confirmed their skipper will not be involved for a while after his right knee was operated on

Wazito FC captain Bernard Ochieng has been ruled out for a ‘months’ after undergoing surgery on Saturday.

The towering defender has been out injured for a while after the club realised he was playing with pain on his right knee which later turned out to be an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

“Our captain Bernard [Ochieng] has this morning [Saturday] undergone successful arthroscopic knee surgery,” Wazito confirmed on their Twitter handle.

“He will be out of action for a couple of months. We wish him well during the recovery phase.”

Ochieng joined Wazito from Vihiga immediately after the 2019 , where Harambee Stars made a return after a 15-year absence but could not make it past the group stages.

In his absence, Wazito moved to sign Togolese player Esouf Bourhana from Ethiopian giants St. George in the January transfer window.

On a positive note, Wazito have confirmed keeper Bixente Otieno has resumed training and will be in contention to start against FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The young custodian had to be stretchered off during the match against Western Stima a fortnight ago after colliding with Stima striker Henry Onyango.