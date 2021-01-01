'We will take Gor Mahia to where they belong in FKF Premier League' - Ochieng

K'Ogalo are seventh on the log after 14 matches but the midfielder is confident their position will improve once sports resume in the country

Gor Mahia midfielder John Ochieng is hoping the Football Kenya Federation Premier League will resume soon so they can work on helping the club get back on top.

The reigning champions have struggled for consistency in the ongoing campaign and out of the 14 league games, K'Ogalo have managed to get seven wins, a draw, and six losses and have also scored 23 goals and conceded 17.

As a result, they are placed seventh on the table with 22 points, 14 fewer than leaders Tusker FC. It is a situation that has not gone down well with the club's supporters.

The former Chemelil Sugar player concedes a slow start to the season led to the inconsistencies but the campaign can still be salvaged once the Kenya Government gives the green light.

"Once you are a green army, your thinking is all about winning," Ochieng said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately we started on a low which is not our anthem. But we pray for the resumption of [the league] to make sure we bring back the team where it belongs on standings."

Ochieng arrived at the Nairobi-based club from the Sugar Millers, who were relegated at the end of last season when FKF moved to end the top-flight owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, club captain Harun Shakava has encouraged his teammates to find a regime that will keep them fit as the FKF Premier League remains suspended.

Shakava and his fellow FKF Premier League players will remain out of action for the foreseeable future after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sports indefinitely to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures," the skipper told the same portal.

"As players, we just have to try a bit that we can and do individual workouts to keep us fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training."

The FKF are in constant communication with the Ministry of Sports to get permission to continue with the league as coaches aim at keeping players fit ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.