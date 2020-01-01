Ochieng: Sofapaka not interested to sign ex-Gor Mahia defender – Kalekwa

Batoto ba Mungu confirms they are not eying the services of the former K’Ogalo left-back who was released last week

have distanced themselves from reports linking them with a transfer move for former defender Wellington Ochieng.

The left-back is among four players released by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) as exclusively revealed by Goal three days ago. The others are Kennedy Otieno, Ghanaian Jackson Owusu, and striker Edwin Lavatsa.

Immediately it emerged that Ochieng, who did not feature regularly for Gor Mahia last season owing to injury, had been released, and reports started to indicate the player was headed to Batoto ba Mungu.

More teams

The right-back sustained a knee injury last year while playing against Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a Caf Confederation Cup match away in Kinshasa.

However, Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has confirmed they are not interested to sign the player and further revealed they are now done with their transfer activities and are waiting for the new season to kick-off.

“We have not talked to Wellington [Ochieng] and are not interested to sign him,” Kalekwa told Goal on Monday. “We have finished our transfer activities are now looking forward to the new season, we are not going to sign any more players, we are done and ready to play in the new campaign.”

On whether they are close to signing another Gor Mahia player Lawrence Juma, Kalekwa stated: “We have talked but have not agreed on money, the problem which is stopping the player from joining us now is the money.

Article continues below

“We are still talking and I hope it will be finalised soon, we don’t have any other targets, for Juma…yes, we are still talking but the problems now lie in the money we have given him, he wants us to add something on top but we are still talking.”

Sofapaka have been active in the transfer window, managing to sign defender Michael Kibagwe from on a two-year deal, defender Michael Bodo from , midfielder Roy Okal from , goalkeeper Kevin Omondi from Wazito FC, striker Paul Kiongera from Wazito, defender Isaac Mitima from APR of Rwanda and Karamor Tuborlayefa Michael from Lagos Athletico in .

Sofapaka, who won the league title on their debut season in 2009, will be keen to wrestle the title from champions Gor Mahia when the 2020-21 season gets underway.