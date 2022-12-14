Ochieng: Richards Bay announce signing of Kenya international

Premier Soccer League surprise package Richards Bay have announced the signing of Kenya winger Ovella Ochieng.

Ochieng returns to the PSL

The Kenya international signs for Richards Bay

He was on the books of Marumo Gallants

WHAT HAPPENED? The Natal Rich Boys announced the arrival of the 22-year-old attacker on Wednesday and he has already begun training with the KwaZulu-Natal side. Ochieng was signed from Botswana top-flight league side Township Rollers.

Having previously played in Sweden for three years, Ochieng brings a bit of experience at Richards Bay who are participating in their debut PSL season. The winger is also a full Kenya international with 10 caps and a goal to his name.

He is now expected to help Richards Bay maintain their momentum in the league campaign. They are second on the standings with five points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger spent five months at Marumo Gallants last season and left the Limpopo side in January 2022 to join Rollers. He, however, never featured in any competitive match for Gallants during his brief stay there. He is now back in the PSL eager to get his career into full swing in South Africa.

WHAT RICHARDS BAY SAID: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international winger Ovella Ochieng. Welcome to Natal Rich BoyZ Family 🤝💙🤍,” Richards Bay announced in a brief statement on social media.

WHAT NEXT FOR OCHIENG? Ochieng will only be eligible to play official matches for Richards Bay in January 2023. That means he will miss the hosting of strugglers Swallows FC on New Year’s Eve when the KwaZulu-Natal side resume their league campaign. After that, he will be keen to be handed some game time on January 6 when Richards Bay host Mamelodi Sundowns in their first match of 2023.