Ochieng: Polack impressed with Gor Mahia star’s quick recovery

The British coach admires the efforts being made by the right-back who is returning from an operation and could feature again this term

coach Steven Polack has revealed defender Wellington Ochieng has responded well since he underwent surgery to repair his knee.

The right-back was initially ruled out of the season after he was asked by team doctors to go for surgery to repair a knee injury.

The British coach has now told Goal he is very impressed with the work Ochieng is putting up in training while in isolation and says he might get play-time if and when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) resumes after the coronavirus is contained.

“He is doing his own training which is good, he sends me videos of what he is doing and it looks okay to me, but at the end of the day you must want to train together as a team and I wish we could be training together,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“For me, I always preferred training with the team if I am getting back from injury but I am happy he is pushing himself very hard and from the looks of things, he might play for us soon than expected.”

Polack has also stated his players are responding well to ‘home training’, saying the response he gets from the entire squad is admirable.

“I am always in touch with the players,” Polack continued. “Last week, it was all about speed work and the videos I received from the playing unit were very encouraging.

“All the players are committed despite training on their own and that is something I feel happy because they all know if the league resumes today, we have a mission to accomplish, to go on and win the title.”

The Kenyan top-flight is currently suspended indefinitely with the league organisers awaiting a directive from the government on when to resume.