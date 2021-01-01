Ochieng: I used my savings from Europe to survive at Gor Mahia

The former Harambee Star reveals to Goal how he managed to stay for 14 months without a salary at the biggest club in Kenya

Ex-Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng has explained how he managed to survive at the FKF Premier League club for 14 months without a salary.

The 39-year-old former Harambee Stars keeper left the Kenyan champions on Friday and immediately claimed in a signed statement he was owed by the club salary arrears totalling 14 months.

Ochieng, who played in Sweden and Finland for Skelleftea FF and IFK Mariehamn respectively between 2007 and 2010, has explained to Goal how he was forced to use his savings he had kept together from Europe to survive the financial problems at Gor Mahia.

“I have stayed at Gor Mahia for four and half years and when I joined the team, I think everything was moving smoothly because they had SportPesa as their title sponsors,” Ochieng told Goal in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

“But immediately the betting company moved out, it is when all the financial problems at the club started, and the issue of players and technical bench not receiving salaries also started.

“The problem continued for a while and it now reached a time when salaries for everyone at the club started to pile up, so for me to survive the salary issues, it forced me to use the stock I had invested while playing in Europe.

“I invested a lot while in Europe and it is what kept me going during the tough times, I have some assets which bring me money at every end month and it is why I survived for 14 months without pay.”

Ochieng further took his time to praise K’Ogalo’s team manager Jolawi Abondo, terming him a top-class leader within the club.

“I also must praise team manager Jolawi [Abondo] for the job he is doing at the club whether they are good or bad things,” Ochieng continued. “Abondo is more than a leader, the guy does not sleep if things are not okay at the club.

“He [Abondo] makes sure everyone is okay and that the team is ready to play, he deserves a lot of respect in that team because he does a lot for the team.

“I can say he is the best team manager I have ever worked with, who understands his job well, he is always with the team all the time and also advises players the right way.”

On resigning his position, Ochieng said: “After consultations with my family, I have come to the painful decision that is time for me to move on to the next challenge due to personal and family reasons.

“On another note, I wish to bring to your attention that the club owes me salary arrears for a total of 14 months. I would be most grateful if the club could settle these or let me know how soon the arrears will be settled.”

Apart from Ochieng leaving, Gor Mahia also moved to make changes in their leadership of the playing unit with defender Harun Shakava taking back the armband from midfielder Kenneth Muguna.