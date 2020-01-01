Ochieng': I am ready for new challenge at Tusker after leaving Gor Mahia

The versatile defender was signed to help the Brewers challenge for the FKF-PL this season

New FC signing Wellington Ochieng' has stated he is proud and ready for the challenge at the Ruaraka-based side.

The 11-time champions roped in the player from rivals in preparation for the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League. The versatile player is now focused on helping the Robert Matano-led side to perform well in the top-tier.

"I am so happy for this new challenge in my career and am proud to defend this amazing shirt," Ochieng' posted on his official Facebook account.

More teams

"Thank you for your welcome messages. Let us go Brewers."

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Ochieng' has been part of the K'Ogalo side that has won back to back league titles as well as represented the nation in the Confederation of African (Caf) assignments.

The defender was the third player the Ruaraka-based side signed in the recently closed transfer window. It started with experienced centre-back Eugene Asike extending his stay at the club by one year. Goalkeeper Robert Mboya also extended his stay at the club by another season as well.

Christopher Oruchum was the first signing for the former champions from the 13-time champions AFC .

"One of the things that motivated me to sign for Tusker is that Tusker is one of the biggest clubs in Kenya whereby we stand a chance to be exposed to big teams in Africa and outside the country," the defender said after completing the move.

"Having joined a team that was high-flying the previous season, I hope and pray that I will also add something and also help the team to achieve more than they achieved last season.

"There was a time I was really close to signing for Tusker when I was at Thika United but the deal did not materialize then I ended up going to AFC Leopards, then from there I have the chance again of joining this great club, which I have longed to play for."

Article continues below

Kevin Monyi is another player who has been signed by the Brewers on a two-year contract as well.

Monyi came to help strengthen the whole playing unit for the local heavyweights, who last won a trophy four seasons ago.

Since then they have been chasing the league trophy unsuccessfully as Gor Mahia have won them in subsequent seasons, and have sparingly participated in the domestic cup tournament.