Ochieng: Harambee Stars ace left clubless after ditching Al Ansar

The former AFC Leopards defender has officially ended his short-term stay with the second-tier side in Saudi Arabia

Kenyan defender David Ochieng has left Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ansar.

Without giving enough details, Ochieng, who last featured for AFC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), has taken to social media to confirm he had parted ways with the club.

“It has been an amazing six months, I met friends and we stuck together as brothers, as I end my stay and my journey with my team Al Ansar, I wish them the best in the remaining matches.” Ochieng wrote on his Instagram page.

Ochieng had returned to after previously featuring for Al Taiwoon back in 2013 when he left FC.

He then went to the USA to play for New York Cosmos before moving to where he signed for IF Brommapojkarna.

He left the Swedish league and came back home, playing for three months for AFC Leopards in the Kenyan league.