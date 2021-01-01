Ochieng: Ex-Gor Mahia goalkeeper coach owed 14-month salary

The former Harambee Star has further explained he had to part ways with the team owing to personal reasons

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng claims the club owes him salary arrears totaling 14 months.

K'Ogalo made changes in the team among them demoting former captain Kenneth Muguna with Haron Shakava taking over, while Jerim Onyango was promoted to train the senior team's goalkeepers.

The 39-year-old went on to shed light on his exit from the club he has served for almost five years.

"After consultations with my family, I have come to the painful decision that is time for me to move on to the next challenge due to personal and family reasons," Ochieng said in a letter to the club and obtained by Goal. "On another note, I wish to bring to your attention that the club owes me salary arrears for a total of 14 months. I would be most grateful if the club could settle these or let me know how soon the arrears will be settled."

The former Harambee Stars goalkeeper went on to appreciate the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions for giving him the opportunity to work with them.

"I am thankful to you and the club management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team for the last four and a half years during which I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching some of the most talented goalkeepers that have graced Kenyan football," Ochieng continued.

"Once more, may I take this opportunity to thank you for the support you have always given me and to wish the club success in future endeavors."

The Kenyan champions have had a poor start to the season having already lost five matches from the 13 played.

Gor Mahia secretary-general Sam Ochola has confirmed to Goal the changes have been necessitated following the team’s poor start to the season and remained hopeful they will start to pick up positive results.

"We have been forced to make those critical changes after the team started badly in the league and Caf assignments and we now hope the new changes will spur them to great heights," the official told Goal.

Ochola further confirmed Gor Mahia had planned to hand the armband to deputy captain Philemon Otieno but he turned down the offer.

"Our intention at the office was to promote Philemon [Otieno] to replace Muguna as the captain but the player turned down the offer, he never gave reasons as to why he did not want it but he told us he is not ready.

"We then decided to return the armband to Shakava, he has been here before, he has been the captain before and we know what he can do when he leads the team, we also feel he has the much-needed experience to bring the team together."