Ochieng claims Chemelil Sugar sacked him 'unknowingly' at midnight

The midfielder states he was not informed of the impending release by the Sugar Millers during the January transfer window

Sugar midfielder John Ochieng has claimed he was released by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) club without his consent.

Ochieng, in a Facebook statement, said he was informed at midnight that he had been released by the struggling club without proper channels being followed.

“It was confirmed that I am being released from the club unknowingly, no letter was brought to me and no talks were made. In the midnight, 12:00 am, it was confirmed I am not part of the team,” Ochieng said.

More teams

The midfielder regrets he would not be part of any team during the remainder the season but also urged his fans to remain patient following the development.

“I will be out of active top-flight football and as well I am not in for today's match [Chemelil Sugar vs ]. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Chemelil Sugar fraternity, company and technical bench for the little support they gave me while at Chemelil,” Ochieng continued.

“I am so grateful I made some of the family bond and new friends. To all my fans, supporters, role model and upcoming generations I know it will be painful for you to see me out in the second round of the league.”

In a reply, forward Ronald Okoth consoled Ochieng telling him to hope for the best in his career.

“Sad to hear that man,” Okoth replied.

“Unbelievable to hear this yet you were one of the most exceptional performers in that team, through thick and thin giving your 100%. Strong brother, bigger and better doors will open.”

The Sugar Millers are struggling and have recorded just a single win this season, and went on a signing spree in January, when they bought 17 players to replace the same number of players who left.

Kevin Abwodha joined Kakamega , Dennis Obonyo went Zoo FC, Crispin Otieno crossed to Kisumu All-Stars while David Simiyu was poached by Sofapaka.

Benard Otieno, Bravo Otieno, Samuel Mpondo, Musa Oundo, Gilbert Wangulu, Benard Tindi, Erick Juma, Clifford Omondi, Kevin Omondi, Thomas Olang’o, Idd Shikanda, Gideon Kibet and Ochieng himself did not join any club before the window shut.

Article continues below

Efforts to reach Chemelil Sugar officials on Ochieng's claims were futile as our phone calls went unanswered.