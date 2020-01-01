Ochelle: Kakamega Homeboyz unveil youngster as first signing this window

The Kakamega-based club have raided Lenana School for the services of the young striker ahead of the new season

Kakamega have announced their first signing this transfer window following the arrival of Linox Eric Ochelle.

The 17-year-old has inked a three-year contract to join the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side ahead of the new season set to kick off in October.

“We have sealed our first signing and it is young [Ochelle],” Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday. “He has joined us on a three-year contract and we are happy to have him join the club.

More teams

“As I had told you before, Homeboyz is not a club to go for experienced players, we only sign youngsters, whom we nurture and Ochelle, will walk straight into the first team ahead of the new season.

“He has good qualities, and we spotted him while playing for his school Lenana National School, he was also once called to the national U17 team handled by coach Stanley Okumbi and so we are happy to have him here.

“Several teams were after his services, but he has settled to come to Kakamega County and it shows you he is a player ready to learn and play for Homeboyz.”

Shimanyula has further revealed they will not go for big signings, insisting he has a squad capable of challenging for the title again this season.

“We don’t need to panic and go for signings like I have seen other teams doing, we have a good squad, even if we lose two or three players, our squad is still intact and will be a force come the new season,” Shimanyula continued.

Article continues below

“We are not running scared just because AFC have claimed to have signed Peter Thiong’o, we have no problem, let them sign him and we will produce other Thiong’o’s for them to come and take again, we want the league to even start now, we don’t have to wait until October, we are ready to play in the league.”

Homeboyz are likely set to lose Thiong’o to Ingwe after the player confirmed to Goal he had already signed a two-year pre-contract with the club.

Last season, Homeboyz was not far off from winning the KPL title but the campaign was ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic with , who were sitting at the top of the log, being crowned the champions.