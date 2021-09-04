Ochan: Ugandan goalkeeper announces AFC Leopards exit

The custodian has appreciated Ingwe for making him a better goalkeeper than he was since joining in 2019

Ugandan Benjamin Ochan has confirmed his exit from Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights AFC Leopards.

The latter have been struggling to keep hold of their best players owing to the financial struggles they are facing. The experienced custodian is the latest to have confirmed his exit from the 13-time league champions.

'Leopards helped me become a better keeper'

"Today I say goodbye to the magnificent club as it is AFC Leopards," Ochan posted on his official social media account.

"I want to thank the club for helping me become a better goalkeeper and for making me feel at home during my time here. After all these years I can only say thank you to the club, to the fans that have supported me since the first day, and good luck to my teammates."

The Uganda shot-stopper joined Ingwe in July 2019, signing an initial one-year contract. The contract expired a season later and the two parties struggled to reach an agreement owing to financial constraints experienced by the club.

Eventually, an agreement was reached and it was extended. He is leaving as a free agent.

Who has left the Den?

Several players have already left the former champions after the completion of the 2020/21 season.

Former captain Robinson Kamura announced he will not be part of the team after his season expired. He has since been linked to Gor Mahia and Sofapaka .

Harrison Mwendwa, who joined the team from Kariobangi Sharks, also announced he is leaving the den after barely a year.

Unlike Kamura, Mwendwa has been a key player for AFC Leopards under head coach Patrick Aussems. Kamura was stripped of the club's captaincy with Isaac Kipyegon taking up the armband while Elvis Rupia was appointed his deputy.

Mwendwa, who was part of the Slum Boys team that won the SportPesa Super Cup and played against English side Everton at Kasarani 2019, could be the latest player to join a Zambian side from Kenya.

Ian Otieno and Jesse Were are at Zesco United, while Duke Abuya is plying his trade with Nkana FC. Shaban Odhoji and David Odhiambo are at Napsa Stars, who were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season.