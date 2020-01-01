Ochan hints at unsuccessful AFC Leopards KPL title charge

The goalkeeper joined Ingwe and went on to establish himself as one of the pivotal players for the former league champions

and AFC goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has revealed their main aim was to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

Ochan joined AFC Leopards before the 2019/20 season started and went on to become the club's trusted number one goalkeeper both under Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani. The Ugandan kept 13 clean sheets in 22 league games.

AFC Leopards ended up finishing sixth after the Football Federation of (FKF) cancelled the league in May and awarded the title to , thus ending Ochan and Ingwe's dream of lifting it.

The cancellation of the league remains a contested decision as dissatisfied stakeholders moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) seeking to reverse the decision by the Nick Mwendwa-led body.

“The target was to win the league but we didn’t achieve it,” Ochan told Football256.

“The struggle, however, continues but keeping 13 clean sheets in 22 games made the season worthwhile and I thank God for everything.

“I had a good season although it wasn’t fully finished due to Covid-19. Thank God I had an injury-free season along with great support from family, teammates, coaching staff and not forgetting AFC supporters.”

Meanwhile, Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has made public his interest on Mbarara City's Brian Aheebwa. The forward has since been linked with KCCA FC but Kajoba says he has already alerted Vipers' bosses on the need to sign the 21-year-old.

“[Brian] Aheebwa is a very good player and I’ve already told my boss at the club to sign him for me. He’s a nice striker and I would be glad working with him,” Kajoba told Football256.

“I’ve included him on the list of players I want to sign and I have talked to him individually let’s see what happens, him being a free agent is an added advantage.

Should Aheebwa join the Venoms, he would fight for positions with Muhammad Shaban, Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala, who was on loan at Maroons FC and topped the league's top scorers chart, and Dan Sserunkuuma.

“That would be a good competition taking us forward and therefore it will require all of them to work hard in order to start,” added the coach.

“And in my formation, I hope to play with two strikers and others will definitely be coming off the bench hence giving us plenty of options depending on the game situation.”