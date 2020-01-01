Ochan contract renewal brings continuity, consistency – AFC Leopards’ Kimani

The Ugandan goalkeeper has chosen to remain at the club after he enjoyed brilliant moments in the league

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has revealed why Benjamin Ochan’s contract extension is magnificent.

The Ugandan custodian is the second player to have agreed to extend his stay at the Den as Washington Munene signed a two-year deal after initially serving on loan from Wazito FC.

Although AFC Leopards have been quite silent in the transfer window they have, however, already promoted Lewis Bandi from the youth team.

More teams

“The contract renewal is a big boost to the team as he is a very important member of the squad and arguably the best keeper in the league at the moment,” Kimani told the club’s website.

“This brings continuity and consistency in the team, an important factor as we push to better our performance.

“He also brings leadership, stability and guidance in the dressing [room] and he will complement our captain.”

Ochan joined AFC Leopards from Zambian National Super League side Kabwe Warriors in July 2019 and went ahead to establish himself as one of the regular members of the first team.

Before the season was cancelled in May, Ochan had already kept 15 clean sheets in 21 games. The 30-year-old goalkeeper stated his main aim is to help Ingwe win the league title.

“I feel Ingwe inside me and I am happy to be part of this family,” the Ugandan said.

“It is good to be in here and I am looking forward to being the best keeper in the league and also help my team win the Football Federation Premier League.”

Ochan was the only foreign player that remained at Ingwe after the rest left due to hard financial times. Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro, Ismailia Diara and Tresor Ndikumana all left before the second leg of the 2019/20 season began.

The former league champions had to appoint Kimani as the interim coach after Casa Mbungo left the scene too.

The 1998 champions are yet to confirm any new player ahead of the 2020/21 season where they will start with a game against depleted .

Article continues below

Sources have, however, confirmed to Goal that Muzamiru Mutyaba, Fabrice Mugheni and Harrison Mwendwa have agreed to join Ingwe.