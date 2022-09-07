Oburu: Zesco United’s forward braces for return after seven-month injury break

The star’s return will be a big boost for Timu Ya Ziko, who have not made an impressive start

Kenya international and Zesco United forward Vincent Oburu is delighted with being near a full recovery after a long-term injury break.

The former AFC Leopards star is almost set to return. However, he is not expected to be involved when the Zambian Super League giants face Lumwana Radiants on Sunday.

"It has been very frustrating to be out of the game for this long," Oburu, who introduced himself to the club’s fans with a goal and an assist in last season’s 2-1 victory over Nkana FC, told the club’s website.

"But I must understand that there will be times like this. Nevertheless, I kept praying, and I am happy that I am getting back in shape. I am very optimistic that by the time we play the upcoming matches, I will be ready."

Meanwhile, Zesco United head coach Mumamba Numba is excited about the progress made by the Kenyan forward in terms of recovery.

"He has been training with us, which is a sign that he is getting better by the day. I am hopeful that he will be match-ready in the next two weeks," Numba said.

Zesco will be looking for their second season win – after beating Nkwazi last time - when they face Radiants. Timu Ya Ziko has four points from a 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards and a win over the Police Service-sponsored Nkwazi side.

They lost 1-0 to Red Arrows in their second matchday action.

"It is great to see the team pick up maximum points from the last game," the former Wazito FC star concluded.

"This is good, especially since I am now getting back to my feet. My major role now will be to contribute to the success of the team for the rest of the season."