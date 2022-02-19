Oburu steals show as Zesco United silence Nkana in Zambian top-tier

Kenya international Vincent Oburu stole the show as Zesco United silenced Nkana FC 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in the Zambian Super League match played on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old former AFC Leopards and Wazito FC striker was a threat from the word go, making promising runs into dangerous areas.

He was eventually rewarded in the 20th minute when he capitalised on an error in the defence to find the back of the net. It was a welcome goal for the technical bench and home fans considering the visitors had missed some good chances.

The joy was, however, short-lived as the Red Devils equalised after just three minutes.

Patrick Gondwe was let loose in the danger zone and he unleashed a good shot that was handled by Clement Mwape in the Timu ya Ziko. Referee Mathews Hamalila had no option but to award Nkana a penalty.

David Obashi held his nerves to fire past Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno and in the process restored parity.

Despite several chances by either side in the remaining minutes of the first half, neither team managed to get a second goal.

It was Nkana who started the second half stronger, but Timu ya Ziko ensured they did not fall behind by clearing the seemingly dangerous balls played into their area.

In the 52nd minute, a good counter from the back by Zesco defenders ended with the ball at Oburu's feet, and he managed to set up John Chingandu who beautifully struck the ball past the goalkeeper to restore the home team's lead.

Nkana replied by increasing their tempo and attacks, however, the resilient Zesco defenders kept them at bay to ensure they bagged maximum points.

After Saturday's victory, the Ndola-based charges are third on the table with 41 points from 24 games. They have managed to secure 12 wins, five draws, and seven losses, scoring 28 goals and conceding 20.

Nkana dropped to sixth with 36 points from 24 matches as well. The Red Devils have won 10, drawn six, and lost eight games, scoring 26 goals and letting in 23.