Oburu reflects on AFC Leopards career at the end of the road

The 22-year-old parted ways with the 13-time league champions after his contract expired

Vincent Oburu has revealed how he joined the AFC youth team with nothing but hope and ended up playing for the senior team for three years.

Ingwe parted ways with the forward after the contract expired with the player having no will to extend it. The youngster is reportedly eyeing greener pastures and it is the reason for not extending stay at the den.

"Four years ago, armed with nothing but hope, I joined the AFC Leopards youth team as I dreamt of working my way up to the Kenyan Premier League," Oburu said on his official social media account.

"Things turned out well for me as after an impressive campaign in the U20 tournament I got the chance to join Ingwe's first team.

"In my first year, in KPL, I got the chance to play for the national team, Harambee Stars, we won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, which was another milestone in my career.

"It has been some good three and a half years at the den but it's time to say goodbye."

The 22-year-old had nothing but appreciative words for the club that developed him.

"As I exit I want to thank the club for the opportunity they gave me. I joined as a young boy and I now leave as a full-grown man. I owe nothing but gratitude to this great club," Oburu added.

"To the coaches, the staff, the management, and the fans from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you. The fans, in particular, were good to me and I will be forever indebted to you."

Former Ingwe striker, who was in charge of the Cubs, is the one who brought Oburu to the team and his contribution has been acknowledged.

"Special mention to coach Boniface Ambani who spotted my talent and gave me a chance with the youth team. He has been like a big brother to me over the years.

"As I depart, I wish the team success and I hope they will win titles for the amazing supporters."

During his spell at Leopards, the forward managed to score 13 league goals.