Oburu one of the most talented players in Kenya - AFC Leopards' Kimani

The forward scored a brace as Ingwe ended the year with a 3-0 win over Mathare United at Mumias Sports Complex on December 22

AFC assistant coach Anthony Kimani has claimed Vincent Oburu is one of the top players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) right now.

Oburu scored twice as AFC Leopards defeated 3-0 in their last league in 2019 and Kimani believes Oburu has a bright future ahead of him.

“Oburu has had an impressive performance not only in that match [against Mathare United] but also in the last four matches or so. Since he played against , his confidence has really gone a notch higher and this is what this boy can do if he only focuses on his career,” Kimani told the club's portal.

“He [Oburu] is one of the most talented players we have in right now. He just needs to remain focused and keep his feet on the ground and I have no doubt good things are bound to happen in his career in the near future.”

Kimani went on to say the result against the Slum Boys should be celebrated by their fans as they await the second round of KPL matches of the season.

“Hopefully, this is something which will make our fans smile in the festive season and also as we usher in the new year,” added Kimani.

“I thank all the fans who made the trip down to Mumias. I saw a lot of buses which came just before the match and this shows the bond between the fans and this team is still very strong.”

The former Kenyan international explained how they had it tough dealing with Mathare United before striking the three goals which gave them their second-biggest victory in KPL so far.

“Mathare were very aggressive and never allowed us to settle at all and in such circumstances, things can be a bit tricky for you. Once we settled, we got the first goal and they relaxed the momentum on their side so we had to take advantage and score the opener," he continued.

Article continues below

“Things were just a bit tough for us in the first half.”

Ingwe will face Zoo FC on January 4 in what will be their first match of 2020.