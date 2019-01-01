Oburu: New Bandari signing Chetambe will give us options in the midfield

Chetambe is the first player the Dockers have signed ahead of the 2019/20 season

team manager Wilson Oburu has expressed his satisfaction after midfielder Danson Chetambe joined the club from Zoo FC.

Chetambe confirmed his departure from the Kericho-based side to Bandari on Wednesday.

"We are a happy club that we have finally landed Chetambe after pursuing him for the last few years. As you know him, he is a good player and we hope that he will help the club achieve both the short term and long term ambitions. We also believe that he will provide more midfield options and strengthen our team as we prepare for next season," Oburu told Goal.

"We did not look at the upcoming participation in the Confederation Cup but our primary aim of bringing Chetambe was to build a team for the future. We hope the three years signed will be successful for both parties."

Oburu also commented on the rumours linking Derrick Otanga to his side.

"We always respect players under contract and we will approach them using the legally accepted avenues if we are interested in them. Otanga is a good player but for now, we know he is a player and we will respect his association with the club," added the former goalkeeper.

Farouk Shikalo is one of the players that has been linked with a number of clubs, notably AFC and 's Yanga SC but Oburu believes their key players will remain at the club.

"The players have shown interest to honour their contracts with Bandari and as a club. We also want to keep our best players. When rivals are linked to our players, it is not bad and that shows that we have good players. But we want to keep them as we strive to achieve the set targets in future," he explained.