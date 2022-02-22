Oburu: Kenya striker Were unrivaled, my vision is to set own record at Zesco United

Kenya international Vincent Oburu has ruled out suggestions he can be compared to his compatriot Jesse Were at Zesco United.

The 24-year-old Oburu, who previously played for Wazito FC in the FKF Premier League, announced his arrival in the Zambian Super League with his first goal as Team ya Ziko edged out Nkana FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Oburu signed for Zesco after Were had just left the club on mutual consent to join Kansanshi Dynamos in the same league and already Zesco fans have started comparing the former AFC Leopards player with the 32-year-old Were.

Were left a huge mark at the Ndola-based giants, managing to score 105 top-flight goals from 120 appearances, and according to Oburu it will not be right to compare him with the club legend.

‘I am here to play as Oburu’

“Jesse Were is a fantastic player and a legend at this football club and everyone knows that fact. He is equally a good friend of mine; we are coming from the same place in Kenya,” Oburu told the club’s official website.

“I am here to play as Oburu, Jesse is Jesse. I will work hard to set my own record. Zesco United is a very big club with a good following. However, I am not under any pressure because the teams have played for in the past also had a huge following.”

Oburu also revealed his happiness at notching his first goal for Zesco and promised more will come.

“I am happy because as a team we managed to get the three points and I am hoping for more in the coming games. I will continue to give my best and leave the rest to God,” Oburu continued.



“I am at a very big club where everyone needs to work extra hard.”

Meanwhile, Zesco head coach Numba Mumamba has described Oburu as a good striker, who has great potential to get even better.

‘Oburu is a player with great potential’

“Oburu is a young player with great potential, we gave him a short contract so that we could assess him until the end of the season then we can decide after the league,” Mumamba told the same portal.

“He is a player that will add great value to the team.

Article continues below

“It is good to have a good blend of young and old players in the team. Shemmy Mayembe gave us what we needed too. That’s the more reason we didn’t hesitate to sign him. It was an excellent performance from everyone.”

Oburu’s Zesco are currently placed third on the 18-team table with 41 points from 24 matches while Were’s Kansanshi are lying 12th with 31 points from 24 outings.