Obure explains why Mathare United faced Nairobi City Stars in plain jerseys

The Slum Boys were, however, outwitted by the Kawangware side as they conceded the sixth season loss

Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure has explained why they played their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars in plain jerseys on Tuesday.

The Slum Boys were beaten 2-0 by the National Super League champions as they appeared in jerseys that did not carry the logo and name of their shirt sponsors, tripple5bet.

“We still have a sponsorship with triple5bet, one which we signed until the end of the current campaign. The deal however wasn’t for them to be emblazoned at the front of our jerseys but rather at the back,” Obure said as quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“Since we had not secured sponsorship for the space in front of the jersey by the time the season started, we decided to host them there, out of courtesy, as we continued with our pursuit for an official shirt sponsor.

“I can say that several companies have shown interest in partnering with us and removing the triple5bet logo is our way to show them that the space is indeed available."

Meanwhile, coach Salim Ali criticised his players after conceding the sixth loss of the FKFPremier League season.

“We were poor, poor from the first minute until the last and whenever you fail to turn up in games, you get the result we got,” Ali said as was quoted by the Facebook page as well.

“We have lost games before but whenever we do so you never really question the drive and passion of the players. But yesterday [on Tuesday] against City Stars we lacked passion.

"It was the same against Bidco United and this has to come to an end.

“I know the spirit is there because we all saw it when we played Wazito FC just the other day. We just have to maintain it in every game."

Ali's assessment comes after retired striker Ronald Okoth tipped Mathare United to overcome their Premier League struggles.

"Even though one of my favourite teams Mathare United were on the losing end but it is just a matter of time before The Slum Boys bounce back," he said.

"Results might not be going Mathare Uniteds’ way but sure enough, Lennox Ogutu must be one of the best young proper centre backs we have in the country.

"Incredible to see how steady his growth has been and he is a star on the rise, not the same boy I played with a few years ago at the same club.

"The same kids we had in the team back then are the ones now commanding first-team places; Tyson Otieno, John Mwangi, Job Ochieng, Lennox, Martin Ongori with Cliff Nyakeya and Andrew Juma moving on to newer challenges.

"Massive respect to this amazing club for constantly believing and giving its most youthful talents ultimate golden opportunities brought about by their youth development pathway."

The Slum Boys are 16th on the 18-team table team after playing 11 games.