Oboabona: Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi sign Super Eagles defender

The Super Eagles centre-back will continue his career in Batumi for their 2020 campaign

Georgian top-flight club Dinamo Batumi have announced the signing of international Godfrey Oboabona.

His signing comes as reinforcement for George Geguchadze's side ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Erovnuli Liga season.

Dinamo Batumi finished second in the Georgian top-flight last term and will participate in the Uefa qualifiers for the next season.

Prior to the move, Oboabona recently played in the Croatian top-flight with HNK Gorica where he made 14 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 29-year-old also had stints in the Turkish Super Lig with Rizespor and in with Al Ahli.

Oboabona was a member of the Nigeria team that the 2013 in , and he is aiming to earn a recall to Gernot Rohr's squad.