Nzoia Sugar's Wanjala appeals for financial aid after cancer diagnosis

The experienced forward started complaining of stomach pains when he joined the Sugar-belt club in January

striker Jeremiah Wanjala has been diagnosed with cancer and is appealing for financial assistance.

According to the club chairman Evans Kadenge, Wanjala, who has been to numerous health facilities before he was eventually diagnosed with cancer, started complaining of stomach pains early in the year.

Kadenge said the player is at his Navakholo home now and has shown a positive response after recent medical attention.

More teams

“He has been complaining of stomachaches for sometimes now and it seems the problem might have hit him long before getting medical attention,” Kadenge told Goal.

“He started complaining even before the league was suspended, I think after playing two games or so for us, and initially, we thought it could have been a different and short-term problem. But I am happy he has so far been medically attended and has shown positive response.

“He is at home and I am planning to visit him maybe next week together with my doctor in order to see how he is doing.”

The Sugar Millers chairman also revealed steps the club has taken to help the striker, signed in January from Kakamega , meet his financial needs.

“We have launched a number of Whatsapp groups where fans, friends, players and members of the public have been doing financial contributions,” added the chairman.

“He is still our player, under contract who enjoys salaries like any other player in the team. We are going to help him in whatever capacity we can because he is our own.”

Kadenge also said those who have already been in touch and who have already contributed are highly appreciated for their contributions.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist the family in financial terms in order to help Wanjala continue seeking medication. We will appreciate any gesture coming from them,” he concluded.

“We also appreciate the players both current and the former ones who have made their contributions so far.”

Article continues below

Wanjala is an experienced Kenyan footballer having turned out for AFC , Posta , and Ushuru FC previously.