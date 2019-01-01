Nzoia Sugar worst hit by suspension as KPL action enters week 28

Several players will watch the weekend action from the stands

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will face without two of their players who are suspended this weekend.

Thomas Wainaina will miss the game against the Soldiers after being red carded against Sugar about two weeks ago in the Sugar Miller's last outing.

The Western-based side will also have to do without Kevin Juma who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards.

will play and AFC without the services of Danson Chetambe who has accumulated a total of two red cards this season.

Kisumu-based side will do without defender Vincent Omumbo who is red carded when they host defending champions on Sunday while Posta will miss goalkeeper Eliud Emase when they face for the same reason.