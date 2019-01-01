Nzoia Sugar worst hit by suspension as KPL action enters week 28
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar will face Ulinzi Stars without two of their players who are suspended this weekend.
Thomas Wainaina will miss the game against the Soldiers after being red carded against Chemelil Sugar about two weeks ago in the Sugar Miller's last outing.
The Western-based side will also have to do without Kevin Juma who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards.
Zoo Kericho will play Sony Sugar and AFC Leopards without the services of Danson Chetambe who has accumulated a total of two red cards this season.
Kisumu-based side Western Stima will do without defender Vincent Omumbo who is red carded when they host defending champions Gor Mahia on Sunday while Posta Rangers will miss goalkeeper Eliud Emase when they face Bandari for the same reason.