Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Nzoia Sugar will be hosting Tusker FC on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Sudi Stadium.





The Sugar Millers have not had a good start to the season and have struggled for consistency.





They will face another daunting task when they host the Brewers, who are also desperate for maximum points to

Game Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker FC Date Sunday, December 19, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nzoia Sugar Squad Goalkeepers Benson Mangala, Humphrey Katasi Defenders Kevin Maliachi, Vincent Mahiga, Randy Bakari, Ian Karani, Wekesa Brian, Okanda Felicien, Emmanuel Esekon Midfielders Brian Munyendo, Collins Wakhungu, Joseph Mwangi, Leonard Kasembeli, James Kibande, Ian Simiyu, Ken Wasike Forwards Levis Okello, Elisha Wekesa, Dan Wafula

The Sugar Millers registered their first win of the season last weekend when they defeated Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 with Levis Opiyo scoring a hat-trick and Geoffrey Shiveka netting a consolation for the visitors.

They will be hoping to cause an upset when they play the reigning champions on Sunday.

The fans played a vital role as they cheered the team to victory against Sharks and gave their players much-needed confidence, and the same will be expected today.

Probable Nzoia XI: Mangala, Mahiga, Bakari, Karani, Munyendo, Wakhungu, Mwangi, Okello, Kasembeli, Kibande

Position Tusker FC squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim, Deogratious Ojok and John Ngujuna.

"There are no underdogs in the league, yes Nzoia Sugar have been struggling but it does not mean we will be casual," Tusker coach Robert Matano told GOAL ahead of the match.

"We have prepared well, the team is ready and we have to take our chances. It is the only way we can win the match."

The Ruaraka-based side has struggled for consistency in the league. After six matches, they have collected two wins, a draw and three losses.

Tusker probable XI: Bwire, Matasi, Sakari, Kipyegon, Kirenge, Asike, Momanyi, Otieno, Senaji, Ojok, Ibrahim, Kibwana