Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Nzoia Sugar will be hosting Tusker FC on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Sudi Stadium.
The Sugar Millers have not had a good start to the season and have struggled for consistency.
They will face another daunting task when they host the Brewers, who are also desperate for maximum points to
|Game
|Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker FC
|Date
|Sunday, December 19, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benson Mangala, Humphrey Katasi
|Defenders
|Kevin Maliachi, Vincent Mahiga, Randy Bakari, Ian Karani, Wekesa Brian, Okanda Felicien, Emmanuel Esekon
|Midfielders
|Brian Munyendo, Collins Wakhungu, Joseph Mwangi, Leonard Kasembeli, James Kibande, Ian Simiyu, Ken Wasike
|Forwards
|Levis Okello, Elisha Wekesa, Dan Wafula
The Sugar Millers registered their first win of the season last weekend when they defeated Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 with Levis Opiyo scoring a hat-trick and Geoffrey Shiveka netting a consolation for the visitors.
They will be hoping to cause an upset when they play the reigning champions on Sunday.
The fans played a vital role as they cheered the team to victory against Sharks and gave their players much-needed confidence, and the same will be expected today.
Probable Nzoia XI: Mangala, Mahiga, Bakari, Karani, Munyendo, Wakhungu, Mwangi, Okello, Kasembeli, Kibande
|Position
|Tusker FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim, Deogratious Ojok and John Ngujuna.
"There are no underdogs in the league, yes Nzoia Sugar have been struggling but it does not mean we will be casual," Tusker coach Robert Matano told GOAL ahead of the match.
"We have prepared well, the team is ready and we have to take our chances. It is the only way we can win the match."
The Ruaraka-based side has struggled for consistency in the league. After six matches, they have collected two wins, a draw and three losses.
Tusker probable XI: Bwire, Matasi, Sakari, Kipyegon, Kirenge, Asike, Momanyi, Otieno, Senaji, Ojok, Ibrahim, Kibwana
Match Preview
In the last five matches, Nzoia have defeated Tusker just once, with the latter claiming wins on three occasions and one game ending in a draw.
The Brewers won two out of the last three matches played in the Kenyan top tier, scoring five goals and conceding three. Both teams have kept one clean sheet in the aforementioned number of matches; which happened to be in the last game that ended goalless.
It will be the 10th time the teams will be meeting in the league. The Sugar Millers have managed two wins while their opponents have won five times. Two games have ended in draws.
While Tusker have scored 13 goals against Nzoia and conceded 12.