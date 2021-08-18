Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will target maximum points when they take on Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League contest on Wednesday.
The Brewers are two matches away from winning the title they last won in 2016 and they have to win the two starting with the away game against the Sugar Millers at Sudi Stadium.
|Game
|Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker
|Date
|Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|AHumphrey Katasi, and Benson Mangala.
|Defenders
|Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, and Godfrey Wamalwa.
|Midfielders
|Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, and Collins Wakhungu.
|Forwards
|David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.
The Sugar Millers will hope to use the home ground advantage and get something from the Brewers.
Coach Ibrahim Shikanda believes they have what it takes to derail Tusker’s march to the title.
“Maybe we can stop them and they wait for the final league game,” Shikanda told Goal. “I know my players are up to the task and they will do it, we don’t want to lose and after winning our last assignment, we want to keep the momentum going.”
Probable XI Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Karani, Wanjala, Wandera, Ronack, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker coach Robert Matano has maintained they will approach the two remaining matches with a lot of seriousness.
“We know KCB are breathing behind us and so any slight mistake they will take the advantage and that is why we want to approach the two matches with a lot of seriousness,” Matano told Goal.
“We want to start by winning against Nzoia and then we wind up by winning the final home game, we know we can do it and we want to win the title.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
Match Preview
While Nzoia Sugar suffered a 3-1 defeat against Kariobangi Sharks in their last league match, Tusker secured a 2-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz.
The Brewers won the first round meeting 2-1 and in the 2019 season, they won the first round fixture 3-2 but the second-round match was called off owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2019 season, Nzoia won the home game 1-0 but the second round match ended in a 1-1 draw while in 2018, Tusker won 2-1 during the first meeting and sealed a double over the Sugar Millers after a 1-0 win in the second round match.
Tusker are top of the 18-team table with 61 points from 30 matches while Nzoia are placed 14th with 29 points from 30 matches.