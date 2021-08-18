Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to seal a double over the Sugar Millers and also increase their chances of winning the title

Tusker will target maximum points when they take on Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League contest on Wednesday.

The Brewers are two matches away from winning the title they last won in 2016 and they have to win the two starting with the away game against the Sugar Millers at Sudi Stadium.

Game Nzoia Sugar vs Tusker Date Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nzoia Sugar squad Goalkeepers AHumphrey Katasi, and Benson Mangala. Defenders Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, and Godfrey Wamalwa. Midfielders Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, and Collins Wakhungu. Forwards David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.

The Sugar Millers will hope to use the home ground advantage and get something from the Brewers.

Coach Ibrahim Shikanda believes they have what it takes to derail Tusker’s march to the title.

“Maybe we can stop them and they wait for the final league game,” Shikanda told Goal. “I know my players are up to the task and they will do it, we don’t want to lose and after winning our last assignment, we want to keep the momentum going.”

Probable XI Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Karani, Wanjala, Wandera, Ronack, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has maintained they will approach the two remaining matches with a lot of seriousness.

“We know KCB are breathing behind us and so any slight mistake they will take the advantage and that is why we want to approach the two matches with a lot of seriousness,” Matano told Goal.

“We want to start by winning against Nzoia and then we wind up by winning the final home game, we know we can do it and we want to win the title.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.