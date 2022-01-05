Nzoia Sugar vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Former FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia will be keen to end their bad run of results when they take on Nzoia Sugar in a top-flight fixture at Sudi Stadium on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo have not won in their last three matches – managing a 0-0 draw against Bandari before losing 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz and 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars.
|Game
|Nzoia Sugar vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, January 05, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benson Mangala, and Humphrey Katasi.
|Defenders
|Kevin Maliachi, Vincent Mahiga, Randy Bakari, Ian Karani, Wekesa Brian, Okanda Felicien, and Emmanuel Esekon.
|Midfielders
|Brian Munyendo, Collins Wakhungu, Joseph Mwangi, Leonard Kasembeli, James Kibande, Ian Simiyu, and Ken Wasike.
|Forwards
|Levis Okello, Elisha Wekesa, and Dan Wafula.
The Sugar Millers will be keen to end their two-match winless run when they host K’Ogalo.
Nzoia’s last win in the league came in a 3-1 result against Kariobangi Sharks but they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their subsequent fixture before forcing a 2-2 draw against KCB.
Their fans played a vital role as they cheered the team to victory against Sharks and gave their players much-needed confidence, and the same will be expected against Gor Mahia.
Probable Nzoia Sugar XI: Mangala, Mahiga, Bakari, Karani, Munyendo, Wakhungu, Mwangi, Okello, Kasembeli, Kibande
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Opiyo.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, and Philemon Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, and John Macharia.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, and John Ochieng'.
Gor Mahia are having their own problems heading to the fixture with reports indicating they are staring at a possible mass exodus in the January-February transfer window.
So far, they will be forced to face the Sugar Millers minus their head coach Mark Harrison, who travelled to the UK for the Christmas holidays but is yet to return.
Meanwhile, GOAL understands Burundi international Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, and Ernest Wendo are the players who are keen to leave the former champions.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, assistant coach Sammy Omollo is promising a good game against the Sugar Millers.
“We will do our best to get maximum points against Nzoia,” Omollo told GOAL ahead of the game. “We know we have lost our last two matches and we have to change the trend by getting a win in the away game.”
Gor Mahia probable XI: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Lwasa, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omondi, John Ochieng.
Match Preview
Last season, Nzoia Sugar claimed the bragging rights as they beat Gor Mahia home and away, winning the first round meeting 2-1 before completing the double over them with a 2-0 win in the second-round meeting.
In the previous season, it was Gor Mahia who secured a maximum six points from the fixture, winning the first round meeting 2-0 away before returning home to register a 3-0 win.
In the last six matches between the two sides, Nzoia have managed to beat Gor Mahia on three occasions, while Gor have also won three times.
Gor Mahia are placed seventh on the 18-team table with 18 points from 10 matches, Nzoia are lying in position 16, after managing seven points from 11 matches.