Nzoia Sugar vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to make a statement on their intentions to win a 19th league title when they face the Sugar Millers away

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action after their exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, with an away match against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

K’Ogalo were eliminated from the lower-tier competition despite a 2-2 draw against Napsa Stars of Zambia in the return leg played at National Heroes Stadium Lusaka, as the pensioners qualified 3-2 on aggregate since they had won the first leg 1-0 in Nairobi.

The Kenyan champions are now back on the local scene to hunt for a record 19th league title and they are also in contention for the domestic Cup, and their first match since the Caf heartbreak will take them to face the Sugar Millers at Mumias Complex.

Gor Mahia have already asked their players to forget about the Caf exit and shift their focus to retaining the title, which they will have to sweat for as Tusker have already opened a 16-point gap at the top of the 18-team table ahead of them.

“To our players who defied all the odds, we say thank you for your outstanding display, you made us proud and you stood tall at the hour of need,” Gor Mahia secretary-general Sam Ochola told the players after returning from Zambia.

“Thank you so much, let's now focus on the league to make it 19 titles this season because we’ll be back in continental football after fixing our nagging problems, a mission we have embarked on today.”

For Nzoia, the match comes after they battled hard but lost to table-toppers Tusker 2-1 in their last league outing, and the game against Gor Mahia is expected to pose a tougher challenge for them.

Game Nzoia Sugar vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, February 27, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside {Kenya) TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nzoia squad Goalkeepers Humphrey Katasi, Benson Mangala. Defenders Moses Mwale, Dennis Wanjala, Elvis Ronack, Gabriel Wandera, Peter Gin, Dan Wafula. Midfielders Emmanuel Esekon, Ian Simiyu, Elisha Wasike, Kevin Juma, James Kibande. Forwards Leonard Kasembeli, Okanda Felicien, Joseph Mwangi, Titus Kapchanga.

Head coach Ibrahim Shikanda is expected to keep the players that came up against Tusker in the last game in Nairobi as they host another strong side.

The former Bandari tactician does not have any major injury concerns heading into their 14th matchday schedule and has called his charges to use their chances if they are to beat the reigning champions.

“It will be a tough game against a strong Gor Mahia side, we know they are wounded now as they are returning to local action after their Caf exit and it will be important for my players to make sure they use the chances we create,” Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.

“We can only get something from them [Gor Mahia] if we use our chances, and I have told my players to be clinical in front of goal.”

Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Mwale, Wanjala, Ronack, Wandera, Gin, Wasike, Juma, Kibande, Kasembeli, Okanda.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla.

The Green Army will need to fight and win in order to close the gap between them and the leading pack.

Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is not expected to tinker much with his starting line-up as the focus shifts to domestic assignments which means Boniface Oluoch is expected to remain in goal as Jules Ulimwengu, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango lead the attacking line.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Ochieng', Otieno, Juma, Momanyi, Onyango, Wendo, Muguna, Miheso, Ulimwengu, Onyango.