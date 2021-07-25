Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe, who have already conceded they are out of the top-flight title race, will take on the Sugar Millers, who are also keen to move up the log

AFC Leopards will be aiming to dislodge Kariobangi Sharks from the third spot on the log when they face Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

Ingwe have already conceded they are out of the title race after their recent run of defeats in the top-flight, but they will be aiming to get a win and move above the Sharks on the 18-team table.

Game Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, July 25, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nzoia Sugar squad Goalkeepers Humphrey Katasi, and Benson Mangala. Defenders Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, and Godfrey Wamalwa. Midfielders Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, and Collins Wakhungu. Forwards David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.

The Sugar Millers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Ingwe, having dropped two points in their last assignment against Posta Rangers.

Coach Ibrahim Shikanda is confident they can compete well in the match having done the work in training after their last match.

“We all know AFC is a tough team but we have prepared well since our last game against Posta Rangers,” Shikanda told Goal. “We want to win the game and we will give everything to achieve the target.”

Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Karani, Wanjala, Wandera, Ronack, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is worried, especially since a lot of his players picked up injuries while others have left after their contracts ended.

“I am hoping we can have a good number of players in the squad because now I have almost 16 players only who are fit,” Aussems said ahead of the game.

“We know we are out of the battle for the title but now we want to fight for the pride of the team and the players. We want to finish the season well so that we can start planning on next season.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.