Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be aiming to dislodge Kariobangi Sharks from the third spot on the log when they face Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.
Ingwe have already conceded they are out of the title race after their recent run of defeats in the top-flight, but they will be aiming to get a win and move above the Sharks on the 18-team table.
|Game
|Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Humphrey Katasi, and Benson Mangala.
|Defenders
|Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, and Godfrey Wamalwa.
|Midfielders
|Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, and Collins Wakhungu.
|Forwards
|David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.
The Sugar Millers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Ingwe, having dropped two points in their last assignment against Posta Rangers.
Coach Ibrahim Shikanda is confident they can compete well in the match having done the work in training after their last match.
“We all know AFC is a tough team but we have prepared well since our last game against Posta Rangers,” Shikanda told Goal. “We want to win the game and we will give everything to achieve the target.”
Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Karani, Wanjala, Wandera, Ronack, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is worried, especially since a lot of his players picked up injuries while others have left after their contracts ended.
“I am hoping we can have a good number of players in the squad because now I have almost 16 players only who are fit,” Aussems said ahead of the game.
“We know we are out of the battle for the title but now we want to fight for the pride of the team and the players. We want to finish the season well so that we can start planning on next season.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
Match Preview
Ingwe lost their last game 2-1 against Western Stima while the Sugar Millers grinded out a 0-0 draw against visiting Posta Rangers.
In the first round meeting, AFC won 1-0 while in the past season, the teams drew 2-2 in the first round meeting before the second round duel was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2019 season, the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw but AFC recovered to beat Nzoia 2-0 in the second meeting, while in 2018, they also drew 2-2 in the first meeting but Nzioa shocked AFC 2-0 in the second round fixture.
Ingwe are currently fourth on the 18-team table with 43 points from 23 matches and a win will push them above Sharks, who have 44 points from 26 matches.
On the other hand, Nzoia are placed 14th on the log with 22 points from 25 matches.